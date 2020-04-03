Arrest action NDN
COLUMBUS (AP) — Deputies found and arrested a man suspected of leaving the scene near Columbus after his pickup truck fatally struck a woman walking on a street, authorities said.

The 56-year-old man was driving west a little before 1 a.m. Thursday when the woman was struck about a mile east of Columbus. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. She’s been identified as Jaqueline Robledo, 19, who lived in Columbus.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said the man drove away but was spotted a few minutes later and taken into custody. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

