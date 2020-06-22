PALMYRA (AP) — A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a fatal crash with a motorcycle in southeast Nebraska.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the fatal crash happened Saturday morning on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra. Motorcyclist Kevin Davidson, 41, formerly of Newman Grove, died after crashing into the side of an oncoming pickup truck that turned in front of him.
The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Edwin Belina Jr. of Norfolk, was arrested after the crash. Jail records showed he had been released on bail by Sunday.
In a separate crash, a motorcyclist died in Butler County after a southbound vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 81 near David City around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and collided with a northbound motorcycle. The names of the drivers in that crash weren’t immediately released.