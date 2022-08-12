A Columbus man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk after his car was hit by a train on Wednesday.
At 10:45 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a car and a train at the railroad crossing located on East 29th Avenue, east of Columbus, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff in a press release.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion had turned east off East 29th Avenue onto the railroad tracks. Once on the tracks, the operator of the Fusion continued driving until the vehicle became stranded on the tracks, Wemhoff said. A westbound Union Pacific train was unable to stop, resulting in a collision with the Fusion. The driver of the car had exited the vehicle before the collision and reportedly fled the scene.
A short time later, deputies were informed that the driver had walked into the Columbus Police Department. Deputies responded and identified the driver as 30-year-old Regino Manuel of Columbus. Manuel was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-offense driving under the influence and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.
Damage to the Fusion was a total loss, Wemhoff said, and damage to the train was estimated at $5,000.
East 29th Avenue was closed for about two hours because of the investigation and clean-up. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Union Pacific Railroad and the Columbus Police Department.
This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.