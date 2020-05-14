An Omaha woman was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated Thursday afternoon after her breath test came in at nearly three times the legal limit
Rebecca Goodwin, 50, was seen driving on the shoulder of Highway 275 west of Pilger at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, said Mike Unger, Stanton County sheriff.
Her roadside breath test was nearly three times the legal limit, Unger said.
Goodwin was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated (.15 grams or more) – second offense, driving during suspension, open container alcohol violation and driving on the shoulder, Unger said.
A passenger in the vehicle was cited for violations of having an open container of alcohol and drinking on a public roadway. While at the sheriff’s office, he suffered a seizure and had to be taken to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance for severe alcohol intoxication treatment, Unger said.
Goodwin was released after posting a cash bond, Unger said.