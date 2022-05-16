WISNER — Tara Lantz of Beemer was killed and her husband, Curt E. Lantz Jr. of Beemer, was treated in West Point and later transferred to an Omaha hospital following an accident early Saturday morning east of Wisner.
The names were released late Monday morning by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Department following the accident that happened early Saturday morning on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner.
The driver of the other vehicle was not present at the time of the accident investigation, according to the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, which reported that the call to dispatch came in at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. However, the sheriff’s department identified the driver as Jacob A. Kenney of Omaha.
During the accident investigation, Kenney was unable to be located at the scene. During a search for him, it was found that a personal vehicle of a responder was missing, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Department, Wisner Police Department, Cuming County Emergency Management and Wisner Fire & Rescue responded. Also assisting were the Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire & Rescue, West Point Fire & Rescue, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton Emergency Management and Nebraska Department of Roads.
According to the sheriff’s department, a westbound car driven by Kenney appeared to have crossed the center line and struck an eastbound pickup. The pickup contained the Lantz couple.
The stolen vehicle of the responder was located by law enforcement east of the Highway 275 and Highway 15 junction in Cuming County. Contact was made and the driver, Kenney, was subsequently treated and transported by rescue to Norfolk.
After Kenney was medically treated and released from Faith Regional Health Services, he was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Madison County Jail, according to the release.
The accident was still being investigated as of Monday morning.
Various people reported to the Daily News that Highway 275 was closed between Beemer and Wisner, with traffic rerouted to Highway 51 during the investigation.