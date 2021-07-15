The annual Stuff the Bus campaign is underway.
The program — driven by a partnership of The Salvation Army in Norfolk and the Norfolk Family Coalition — provides new school supplies and book bags to children in Norfolk and surrounding communities at no cost.
Madeline Lear, volunteer coordinator with the Salvation Army, said more than 50% of students in Norfolk Public Schools qualify for free or reduced-price meals because of their financial situation at home, but a book bag and all basic school supplies needed to start the school year cost an average of $60 per child.
“A lot of families in the communities just don’t have the money to spend,” she said.
Stuff the Bus accepts donations of school supplies for children whose family may not otherwise be able to afford the recommended supplies. Supplies like pencils, pens, glue sticks, folders and book bags are collected at various sites throughout the city during the months of June and July.
The program began in the early 2000s and has evolved over the years. Initially, it involved a small amount of supplies collected and provided to the school or to a small number of children and their families.
Now, volunteers — including those from various organizations serving Norfolk — work together to collect new school supplies and distribute to children who are in need.
“It’s run in partnership with the Norfolk Family Coalition, and various businesses ask for buses and have them at their location, so employees or customers can come in and drop off their donations at the buses,” Lear said.
Lt. Kelli Trejo, pastor at the Norfolk Salvation Army, said some of the most-needed items are those people who have been out of school for a long time might not think of, including earbuds, zippered binders, hand sanitizer and dry erase markers.
“The headphones, or earbuds, are a big one,” she said. “Almost all of the kids need them to use in school now.”
School supplies commonly needed for donation include book bags; highlighters; dry erase markers; red, black and blue pens; glue sticks and bottles; scissors; rulers, loose leaf paper; notebooks and Trapper Keepers.
“We have drop-offs at the Salvation Army, one at the mall, Premier Marketing has one. They’re scattered all throughout town,” Lear said of the collection locations for donations.
Lear said those who want to donate items to Stuff the Bus may follow the list of preferred items, but they do not have to buy everything on the list.
“That’s what the children are more in need of,” she said.
To receive assistance from the Stuff the Bus program, families may call the Salvation Army in Norfolk to register, Lear said.
A walk-in registration day will take place 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. To register, applicants will need a picture identification and proof of income for all adults in the household and a birth certificate or medical card for all children. Applicants must be the legal guardian of the children for whom they are applying.
On distribution day, the families that have signed up are then invited to come in with their children to receive a backpack with their school supplies.
“We serve an average of 300 kids every year here in Norfolk,” Lear said.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to assist with the final days of this year’s Stuff the Bus program, beginning Monday, July 30, and carry through to distribution day on Saturday, July 31.
For more information on how to donate, volunteer or register, call the Norfolk Salvation Army at 402-379-4663.