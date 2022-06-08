Diagonal parking on a small portion of Madison Avenue could go away in the near future.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission, commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Conover Properties, which is seeking a conditional-use permit on property that was formerly the Cinema Theatre.
Speaking on behalf of Ben Conover, who was out of town, Russ Wilcox said he has worked with Conover on leasing the property and was joined by prospective tenant, Christina Meyer of Fremont, who with her husband owns S.M. & C.M. LLC.
“What Ben is requesting is a conditional-use permit to allow for a drive-through on that building on the southeast corner,” Wilcox said.
Commissioners inquired about the entrance and exit for the proposed drive-through, the number of spaces for automobiles in the queue and the length of time customers might spend in the drive-through lane.
Meyer said customers would enter the drive-through lane from Madison Avenue and exit on Third Street, and the illustration in the agenda packet showed room for six average-sized vehicles in the queue.
“Our business does not sell food,” Meyer said. “We sell a drink product, so it takes about — if you’re ordering just one of our products — it takes a minute and 26 seconds. We can actually put three products in one container and make it up.”
The nature of the drinks served by the business was not discussed at the meeting, but a Google search of the limited liability company name links to a juice vendor.
Meyer said the business does not have in-house seating, but the end goal is to create an aesthetically pleasing green space on the south side of the building, which could include outdoor tables for customers.
Commissioner Dan Spray said email conversations between city staff and Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division addressed some of the concerns that could possibly arise from having the drive-through in that location. One recommendation, Spray said, was to eliminate diagonal parking on the south side of the building on Madison Avenue.
In its unanimous recommendation to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion at the next regularly scheduled meeting, commissioners asked to include verbiage regarding Conover Properties working with city staff to address the issue so the stacking of vehicles doesn’t become an issue.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt and Brandon Franklin.
Commission members absent: Kaycee Kube and Martin Griffith.
Meeting lasted: 47 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and 16 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Innate Development LLC, for a preliminary planned development on property northwest of Legacy Bend 6th Addition and unanimously approved recommendation of the development northwest of Legacy Bend 6th Addition.
— Commissioners also conducted a public hearing to consider the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk (Phase IV of Legacy Bend redevelopment project) and unanimously approved recommendation of the amendment to the redevelopment plan.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Whitecliff Development Inc. and Wyndham Hills of Norfolk LLC and unanimously approved for recommendation a zoning change from R-1 (Single-Family Residential District), R-R (Rural Residential District) and A (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) on property located about a quarter mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Jasperson Racing for a conditional-use permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1406 Channel Road. Commissioners voted to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion and action at the next scheduled meeting. (See the story on this page for more.)
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Wisner West Inc. and unanimously approved for recommendation a zoning change from R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) on property located west of South Victory Road and north of East Omaha Avenue.