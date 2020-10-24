Drive-through flu shots being offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department will be offering drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics throughout the district next week. They are as follows:
— Monday, Oct. 26, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Rock County Fairgrounds, Bassett.
— Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m., North Central District Health Department, O’Neill, (enter the alley from the east).
— Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 to 5 p.m., Niobrara Public School parking lot.
— Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., North Central District Health Department, O’Neill, (enter the alley from the east).
North Central would like to remind those who are attending the drive-through clinics to remain in their vehicles when arriving and follow the instructions on the signs.
To fast-track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online before arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form before the clinic, hard copies will be available and copies of insurance cards will be made as needed.