Drive-through flu shots being offered

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THERE COULD BE SOME DAMAGE TO TREES THAT HAVE NOT DROPPED LEAVES DUE TO A HEAVY SNOW LOAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&