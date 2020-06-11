Despite the coronavirus, the annual Norfolk Independence Day fireworks celebration will still go on — just in a different way.
Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom, said Thursday that Big Bang Boom would not shoot its 45th annual show at Skyview Lake this year.
Instead, the Saturday, July 4, event will be a drive-in-style fireworks show shot on the grounds of Northeast Community College.
Wisnieski said his organization has been focused on finding a way to follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures and still be able to observe the nation's birthday.
"Boom is a Norfolk tradition and because it falls on the actual Fourth of July, we really wanted to find a way for it to happen, even if the full festival can't happen,” Wisnieski said. “We think the fireworks are an important way to celebrate."
Wisnieski said the drive-in concept was brought up. Then they started looking for a location that would allow for optimal viewing of the fireworks from around the area.
The committee met with Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, and her staff to work on the details. The college parking areas will open at 7 p.m. that Saturday, and the fireworks are slated to begin at 9:45 p.m.
Families are invited to watch while remaining in or on their cars in the Northeast Community College parking lots. The lawns and fields on campus are not open for walk-in viewing.
"We are excited to be able to partner with Big Bang Boom to keep this annual tradition alive," Barrett said. "We look forward to being a part of the celebration."
There will be no concessions available on campus, but Wisnieski said those attending are encouraged to continue to support local businesses by picking up their favorite food and snacks on the way to the show. The buildings at Northeast will not be open, but a limited number of portable toilets and trash containers will be available during the event.
Big Bang Boom is asking the public's help in keeping the campus clean from litter.
Still, it may be necessary to be on campus to see the display.
"We have gone to a full aerial show with some bigger shells to make sure people from around town can see the fireworks," he said.
The higher elevation of the shoot site on campus will be able to be viewed throughout a large portion of Norfolk.
The music for the Big Bang Boom fireworks will again be broadcast on local radio stations 106 Kix, Lite Rock 97.5, 94 Rock and US92 and also on TV on News Channel Nebraska.
Big Bang Boom is a nonprofit corporation formed in 1999 and operates on community and business donations.