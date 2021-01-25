Norfolk police are investigating an apparent non-lethal drive-by shooting.

Police responded to gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

When officers arrived, they learned that several gunshots were fired at a residence in that block from a passing vehicle, Bauer said. The vehicle was described as gray with four occupants.

Officers later found the suspected vehicle and impounded it, Bauer said.

So far, several people have been interviewed, and investigators are following up on the case, Bauer said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident should call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.

Tags

In other news

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Washington state the day before, leaving at least two people injured.

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the House prepares to bring the impeachment charge against Donald Trump to the Senate for trial, a growing number of Republican senators say they are opposed to the proceeding, dimming the chances that former president will be convicted on the charge that he incited a si…

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus va…