Norfolk police are investigating an apparent non-lethal drive-by shooting.
Police responded to gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, they learned that several gunshots were fired at a residence in that block from a passing vehicle, Bauer said. The vehicle was described as gray with four occupants.
Officers later found the suspected vehicle and impounded it, Bauer said.
So far, several people have been interviewed, and investigators are following up on the case, Bauer said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the incident should call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.