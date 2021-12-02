Eagle Distributing and Anheuser-Busch have provided nearly 5,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the volunteer fire departments in Neligh and Clarkson for their firefighters to consume when responding to wildfires or other emergencies.
The water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.
Anheuser-Busch has a long-standing tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross — dating to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.
Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded its emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated more than 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.