WISNER — The Express, a draft horse team from Oklahoma, will pull a stagecoach through Wisner’s BIG parade Sunday afternoon with Mayor Chad Dixon and First Lady Lisa Dixon on board.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will be on Main Street.

In celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary, the four-day event from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27, is jam-packed with activities, incorporating Wisner’s annual Junior Livestock Show and Wisner Lyons Club Rodeo with a variety of other events.

A Cuming County Heritage Tractor Drive and shows featuring alumni art, quilts, cars, antique show and flea market items are lined up along with historical displays at the Wisner Historical Museum.

Musical programs by The Touch of Brass and Heavenly Hens, as well as evening performances by the Loose Cannons Band and Josh Abbott Band, are scheduled.

There’s also a 150th fun run, plus volleyball and softball tournaments along with contests for the kids to round out the schedule, which can be found at Facebook’s Wisner 150 Celebration.

