The antitrust lawsuits against Google are piling up, as a third suit was filed Thursday alleging the big tech company of operating an illegal monopoly in online search and search advertising markets.
The bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general, with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson at the forefront, is suing Google for anticompetitive conduct in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in conjunction with a motion to consolidate seeking to combine the states’ case with the pending U.S. Department of Justice case.
Peterson, joined by attorneys general Phil Weiser of Colorado, Tom Miller of Iowa and Herbert Slatery of Tennessee, hosted a virtual press conference Thursday in which the four provided updates on the investigation of Google and the next steps to be taken in the legal process.
“After 14 months of a rigorous investigation, it is apparent that Google is engaged in anticompetitive behavior to protect its market dominance in search and search advertising,” Peterson said Thursday. “The fact that so many states have joined the complaint is evidence of how important this case is to maintain competition in the digital economy.”
The lawsuit is being led by eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The states, based on extensive investigation, have concluded that Google has deprived consumers of competition that could lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protection.
For example, it’s estimated that Google pays Apple between $8 billion and $12 billion every year to be the default search engine on all Apple products, which is something the attorneys general said “highlights how Google has deprived competitors of distribution channels to develop a viable competing search engine.”
The issue of big tech came to a head in the summer of 2018, Peterson said, when several tech company leaders explained to him and other attorneys general that the ability of big tech companies to acquire so much data, combined with how powerful that data is, allows Google to control markets.
“I would call it paranoid protectionism, and it’s a deeply flawed business concept because it hurts consumers, innovation by companies and hurts free trade and free markets in tech and search,” Peterson said. “I’m very thankful for how many states recognize the importance of this.”
The lawsuit mirrors an antitrust suit filed by the Justice Department earlier this fall alleging that Google uses anticompetitive agreements to secure a dominant position for its search engine on smartphones.
Peterson said the states chose to conduct a separate investigation simply because they didn’t want to become too reliant on the DOJ for resources and experts. But the states behind the complaints are planning to merge their case with the Justice Department’s.
The broad principle of the lawsuit filed Thursday, according to Weiser, is to restore competition to the marketplace.
Google has said that antitrust lawsuits against the company will raise phone prices and make it more difficult for people to access the search services they want to use.
“People use Google because they choose to, not because they’re forced to, or because they can’t find alternatives,” the company said in October.
European officials have filed similar lawsuits against Google over the past decade, but none of these suits have resulted in legal action against the company.
Peterson said the U.S. is better suited to take action against Google because of a “broader scope of remedies that we can enforce.”
The four attorneys general involved in Thursday’s conference also commended each of the states involved for helping bring the antitrust lawsuit to the table.
“All of us as attorneys general recognize that data is extremely powerful in the digital economy and we need to protect our consumers,” Peterson said.
The attorney general called the action “really historical when you have the ability to bring everyone together.”