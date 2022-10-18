The River Point District and Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska have kicked off the inaugural Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
The contest runs until Friday, Oct. 28, challenging downtown businesses to build a creative, fall-themed scarecrow and display it at their location. The contest encourages people to stroll through River Point District, discover the creative displays, share photos on social media and vote online for their favorite scarecrow.
“With this being the first year, we are very excited to see all of the different scarecrows at our local businesses,” said Traci Jeffrey, director of Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska. “It’s a great opportunity for visitors and community members to explore our beautiful downtown while looking for their favorite one.”
Scarecrows started popping up at River Point District during the first week of October.
Scott Buss, marketing director for River Point District said business owners are excited to add the contest downtown and it has gone over very well so far.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to take photos with the scarecrows and participate by voting online for their favorite display,” Buss said. “The goal is to get people to take a moment, stop into our local businesses during their fall strolls and support them by shopping small — especially as we approach the holiday season.”
Scarecrows will be displayed during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat, which will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite scarecrow at https://theriverpoint.com/scarecrow-voting/