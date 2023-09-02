Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, mill and overlay work will begin on select parking lots in downtown Norfolk.
Barricades will be placed at the entrances while work is taking place.
Work will take place at the following times and locations: Sept. 5 and 9 — the parking lot along Braasch Street between Fourth and Fifth streets; Sept. 6 and 11 — the parking lot between Norfolk and Braasch avenues on Third Street and at the corner of Fifth Street and Madison Avenue; Sept. 7 and 12 — parking between Third and Fourth streets on the north side of Madison Avenue, the parking lot at the corner of Third Street and Madison Avenue, and the parking lot at the corner of Second Street and Braasch Avenue,
Alternative parking may be found on Braasch Avenue between Third and Fourth streets and on Madison Avenue on the corner of Fourth Street.
Questions may be directed to the engineering division at 402-844-2020.