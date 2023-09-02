Parking lot closures
Courtesy image

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, mill and overlay work will begin on select parking lots in downtown Norfolk.

Barricades will be placed at the entrances while work is taking place.

Work will take place at the following times and locations: Sept. 5 and 9 — the parking lot along Braasch Street between Fourth and Fifth streets; Sept. 6 and 11 — the parking lot between Norfolk and Braasch avenues on Third Street and at the corner of Fifth Street and Madison Avenue; Sept. 7 and 12 — parking between Third and Fourth streets on the north side of Madison Avenue, the parking lot at the corner of Third Street and Madison Avenue, and the parking lot at the corner of Second Street and Braasch Avenue,

Alternative parking may be found on Braasch Avenue between Third and Fourth streets and on Madison Avenue on the corner of Fourth Street.

Questions may be directed to the engineering division at 402-844-2020.

Tags

In other news

Notes from the Northeast economic meetings

Notes from the Northeast economic meetings

The Northeast Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:03 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes.

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Close to 20 county staff members, guests and citizens also attended the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of action items on…

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.