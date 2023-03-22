Plans for a 62-room hotel in downtown Norfolk are heading to the city council for approval.
At their Tuesday morning meeting, members of the Norfolk Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project. The more than $14 million project is being spearheaded by Ho-Chunk Inc. — the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe — and will convert the historic downtown building into a boutique hotel.
“This project will assist in achieving the goals of the comprehensive plan,” said city finance officer Randy Gates.
Gates told commissioners the comprehensive plan for the downtown area indicates that the city should be proactive in regenerating downtown buildings, which includes partnering in key redeveloping projects. The reuse and rehabilitation of existing downtown buildings is also a priority. Buildings that fit with main street character or have a retail or entertainment base in their development is encouraged, Gates said of the city’s comprehensive plan.
The project calls for a roughly 62-room hotel with a restaurant and 2,700 square feet of meeting space, a fitness room and a business center. To achieve this, the interior will be completely renovated; the work will preserve the building’s historic facade, Gates said.
A pullout will be configured along Fourth Street to accommodate a drop-off lane, and additional changes to traffic control, landscaping and improvements to the sidewalk and gutter are part of the plan, Gates said.
In January, Ho-Chunk Real Estate submitted an application to utilize tax increment financing (TIF) for a portion of the redevelopment. The application was later approved by the community development agency and forwarded to the planning commission.
Of the more than $14 million cost for improvements, Gates said $2.6 million is eligible for TIF, but the redeveloper is seeking $1.95 million in TIF. Gates said the redeveloper asserts that prudent lenders and investors are not willing to invest in a project of this type with a return on investment below 7%, and that projection can be achieved only through the use of TIF.
Andrew Willis, an attorney for Ho-Chunk, said the big picture for the plan is the preservation of a historical building, and that use would be beneficial to Ho-Chunk, as well as the city.
Alexcia Boggs, a Battle Creek native who now is a developer for Ho-Chunk, said she’s excited to have the opportunity to develop the hotel in Norfolk. When asked by commissioners about details on the planned pullout along Fourth Street, Boggs pointed to a similar configuration found at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Sioux City.
“It works really well,” she said.
Willis added that details on the Fourth Street pullout are in the conceptual stages.
Public works director Steve Rames said the city engineering office has expressed a willingness to look at the options to accommodate a protected drop-off area, but “there’s been no engineering done to formalize any kind of design or make any final determinations on lane configurations.”
Following the public hearing, commissioners briefly discussed the city’s threshold for blighted and substandard property, a factor in determining eligibility for TIF. Gates said the threshold is 35%, and the city is “well under” that percentage.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve recommendation of the plan. Willis said the hope is to begin the project by the fall of this year and wrap up in late 2024 or early 2025.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin, Jacob Thone. Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay
Commission member absent: Dan Spray.
Meeting lasted: 21 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, seven; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to recommend approval of the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Northeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union’s addition.
OTHER BUSINESS
— City planner Valerie Grimes delivered a report of the February building permits. Grimes said two new building permits for single-family dwellings came in, bringing the total to 14 this year in comparison with 21 at the same time last year. No permits for new duplexes came in. By this time last year, none had come in, but 20 have come in this year for a total of 40 units. No new multifamily dwelling permits came in. Last year, none had come in by this time; this year there have been two for a sum of 44 units. No new single-family dwelling-attached permits came in during February. Last year at this time, two had come in, but this year there have been none. Grimes said building valuation for this year is $250 million higher than last year.