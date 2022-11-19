Santa Claus is coming to town.
The jolly ol’ elf, himself, and Mrs. Claus will be the featured stars of the Santa parade that kicks off the River Point District’s Hometown Holidays Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride an old fire truck — courtesy of the Norfolk Fire Division — from the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building near Seventh Street to River Point Square at the corner of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue beginning at about 4:45 p.m.
Scott Buss, marketing director for the Downtown Norfolk Association, said the parade would be one of the new features of the annual festival that kicks off the holiday season.
“They will be accompanied by a few other holiday characters along the way like Anna and Elsa, the Grinch and others like that,” Buss said. “That’s kind of a new thing instead of just having Santa show up to the park. We couldn’t find any reindeer to actually fly them in. (The fire truck) was the next best thing.”
Immediately after the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will hang out in River Point Square, where they will meet and greet children at the celebration.
The festival will continue until 8 p.m. in downtown Norfolk. Norfolk Avenue will be blocked off to traffic throughout the event for the safety of festivalgoers.
“You’ve got to be able to stroll around and not have to worry about traffic driving through,” Buss said. “There are a couple of hayrack rides, and the trolley will be giving people rides up and down the street.”
The street also will be blocked off to accommodate another new highlight at the festival, the drone light show presented by Fantasy Drone Shows. The show — beginning at 8 p.m. — will take place over the railroad tracks between Sixth and Seventh streets on Norfolk Avenue and will close out the festival with holiday-themed imagery. Those who want the best view of the show should make sure they have a good view of the sky in that area, Buss said.
“We can let people up to probably about Sixth Street, but we can’t let them past there,” Buss said. “We can’t have people underneath where the drones are flying.”
The evening also will include a performance by the Northeast Jazz Ensemble beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Roxi’s Bridal. The Salvation Army Band also will be performing at River Point Square, where the tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Strolling carolers, cider, hot cocoa, s’mores and mini bonfires will be part of the event, as will a live Nativity scene.
Norfolk's four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches — Our Savior, Grace, Mount Olive and Christ Lutheran — have joined forces to present the manger scene with Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and, of course, baby Jesus.
Live animals also will be part of the scene, which will be on display from from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Third Street just north of Norfolk Avenue.
Buss said downtown retailers and restaurants would offer specials up and down the avenue as part of the event, as well.
“Whether it’s a restaurant or a retail store, there are specials going on all through the downtown,” he said. “There’s a lot of smaller events that are going on in the stores themselves on top of the sales.”
Those events include coloring contests, ornament- and craft-making, as well as photo opportunities and selfie stations.
Buss said the downtown festival is possible thanks to a lot of work by volunteers who have been committed to making the celebration a fun event. He added that he hopes people come out to enjoy the festivities and get into the holiday spirit.
“This is a fun event,” he said. “I hope they just come out and have a lot of fun, and I hope they notice the stores down here and realize there’s a lot of shopping and a lot of entertainment and a lot of food right down here. You can spend a weekend or an evening or whatever you want down here and have plenty to do.”