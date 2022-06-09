The Downtown Concert Series is set to return to Third Street and Norfolk Avenue this Friday, with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the closing of a section of Third Street for a beer garden from Norfolk Avenue to the alley.
Beginning at 6 p.m., concertgoers can expect to see Jeff Conrad, the concert’s opening act. Conrad is a native Nebraskan who specializes in acoustic guitar play.
Moving forward to 7 p.m., an Omaha-based band known as eNVy will step up to the spotlight as the main act. The band focuses on performing hit songs from a broad range of genres, including country, rock and other nostalgic oldies.
For the Friday night concert, the band plans to include hit songs from the 1960s to today. Additionally, eNVy’s main priority is to bring positive energy to everyone attending the concert. Because of this, the band will be accepting crowd requests during the Friday concert.
The concert series is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs as seating is limited. As for food and drinks, attendees will need to purchase tickets.
After a successful year, a ticket system will be used again at this year’s festivities. The ticket system is the way in which concertgoers will be able to get food without leaving the area. One ticket is priced at $5. With a single ticket, a person can buy a drink and meal, depending on the restaurant. For example, someone can buy a shrimp taco for one ticket, or $5, and have it delivered to the concert grounds.
Some restaurants offer meals that can cost up to three tickets. More information about prices and tickets will be posted around the concert grounds.
The ticket system comes after the concert series decided to promote local restaurants in the downtown area. Some of these restaurants include: Black Cow Fat Pig, District Table & Tap, Napoli’s, The Pier, Poppin’ Delights and NoFo Pizza & Cafe, a mobile wood-fired pizza vendor.
The concert series is sponsored by a variety of local businesses.