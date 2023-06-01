Friday’s annual Downtown Concert Series could very well outshine previous renditions, as this year’s performances will be coupled with more meals, metropolitans and musicians.
Stephanie Bates, activities development director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, said the increase in concerts reflected a desire to make broader appeals to the area.
“We have added a fourth concert to the lineup and adjusted dates to hopefully beat the July heat. With the addition of the fourth concert, we have tried to choose a variety of different acts to appeal to most everyone’s liking at some point or another,” she said.
She emphasized that the concert series had made downtown a “destination” area for the city.
“We are starting to see people come from outside of the area, like Omaha and Lincoln, making the concerts and the downtown district a destination,” Bates said. “Feedback from the restaurants has been great, and they have a lot of people that stop and eat before heading to the event.”
On Friday, Trick Police — a tribute band dedicated to Cheap Trick, an American rock group hailing from the 1970s — will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. The Whiskey Tango Foxtrot will precede the nostalgic group at 6 p.m. at the River Point Square in downtown Norfolk.
On Friday, June 23, Hammers Entertainment’s Dueling Piano Act and returning acoustic soloist Jeff Conrad will perform on a unique stage setup.
“The setup for the June 23 event will bring the stage to the center of the area, allowing for the crowd to gather around and have a fun, interactive show,” Bates said.
Back by popular demand, Omaha-based band eNVy will perform a combination of classic and modern hits during its Friday, July 21 showtime. A local husband and wife duo, named Joe & Tay, will be the opening act.
The season will come to a close on Friday, Aug. 18, with Mason Michaels, who specializes in both classic and modern country hits, with a lace of rock ’n’ roll also seen in his skillset. Norfolkan singer and songwriter Vito Cole will set the stage for Michaels at 6 p.m.
A ticket system, also referred to as the “to-go option,” will return after two successful years. Essentially, attendees can purchase tickets that can be used to buy food or drinks.
“There will be menu boards posted around the beer garden with each restaurant’s three-item menu and text number. Just text your order to that number. You will then receive a text letting you know your order is ready to be picked up from the ‘to-go’ tent inside the beer garden,” Bates said.
She added that meal options had expanded for this summer’s concerts and “to-go” tickets must be purchased in cash. Ticket fees or pre-registration are not needed to enjoy this year’s series.