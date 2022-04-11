The second annual Downtown Norfolk Concert Series is slated to take place this summer at Riverpoint Square, the new park at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The Downtown Norfolk Association is hosting this three-part concert series again this year with all three concerts taking place on Friday evenings. The beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m., with the opening act playing from 6 to 7 p.m. and the headliner performing from 7 to 11 p.m. A portion of Third Street will be closed for the beer garden from Norfolk Avenue south to the alley.
The first concert will be June 10, featuring eNVy, playing a mix of country, rock and pop. Capital Nine will headline July 15, with rock from the past four decades. The last event will be Aug. 19 featuring Fender Bender, playing country and rock.
The Downtown Norfolk Association decided to host these events again this year to continue to raise money for a marketing and events coordinator for the Riverpoint District in downtown Norfolk.
Food will be available from a number of downtown restaurants, including pizza, sandwiches, kid-friendly meals and desserts. Attendees will be able to order food and pick it up from within the beer garden. The downtown association asks that those attending bring lawn chairs and plan to purchase drink and food tickets with cash only.
The concert series is free to the public and is suited for people of all ages, and everyone is encouraged to come downtown and enjoy the electric atmosphere.