Entrepreneurs now working out of their homes may someday have a space downtown to meet with clients, host meetings or mingle with other like-minded workers.
It’s one of the many components being considered as part of downtown Norfolk’s development, said Candice Alder, who is with the City of Norfolk’s economic development department.
Such concepts, which are popular in larger cities, are at times referred to as co-working spaces. Although each space is different, most offer amenities such as a conference room, kitchen, desks for people to use their laptops and the latest technology, including a podcast studio, as well as typical office equipment.
“A lot of companies look for these types of amenities,” Alder said.
Alder foresees it as being utilized by people who work from home who may need an office or conference room “with a professional atmosphere.”
She knows of a local graphic designer who has to meet clients at her home or the coffee shop.
This space “will help them be more professional,” Alder said. “It will also give people work-life separation.”
It also could be used by people working in town temporarily who need technology not provided in public spaces. Entrepreneurs may use it to launch their businesses. Or someone may just need a desk to use a laptop.
“Multiple people from different companies can share the space,” Alder said. “Companies are looking for ways to be flexible and adaptable.”
Fees or membership levels will depend on the services being provided, Alder said.
Now, the project is in the planning stages, Alder said. She and others are investigating funding options, including grants, and possible locations. The only caveat is that it be located downtown.
“We need to work through these details,” she said.
Having such a space available is just one more way to encourage people to move to or stay in Northeast Nebraska.
“We have innovative people here,” she said. “We need to cultivate their gifts and talents.”