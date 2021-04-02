Fire crews responded to a call at a downtown business Thursday night after hot material caused combustion.
First arriving units were called to Appeara, located at the 100 block of North Third Street, at about 7:40 p.m. Crews did not initially see smoke or flames coming from the exterior of the building, but light smoke was seen within the interior of the structure, said Lt. Trever O’Brien in a press release.
It took about 45 firefighters and eight rigs about 25 minutes to control the fire, and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure, O’Brien said.
The property, estimated to be worth about $950,000, sustained about $10,000 of damage to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.
There were no civilians or firefighters injured during the incident.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by Hadar Fire and Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue, the Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy.