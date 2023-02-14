A vacant building in downtown Norfolk has served as an optimal site for training exercises.
The Kensington on Norfolk Avenue has been vacant since December pending its sale to Ho-Chunk Capital, which plans to convert the historic building into a boutique hotel to serve as a tourist hub in downtown Norfolk.
With the historic building now vacant, personnel with the Norfolk Fire Division recently took the opportunity to conduct training exercises. With fire trucks and ambulances parked in the lot adjacent to the building, firefighters performed high-rise operations, including hooking a hose to the outside of the building and going up to a designated floor and hooking hoses internally to help extinguish fires on upper floors.
Fire personnel also incorporated multi-room search-and-rescue techniques in all of the apartments along with firefighter rescue training during the exercises.
Trever O’Brien, assistant fire chief, said the fire division is thankful to the Norfolk Housing Agency for allowing the department to conduct training at the Kensington.
“With multi-story buildings being built and restored here in Norfolk, this provides training opportunities that challenge our firefighters’ skills when working in mid-rise buildings,” O’Brien said, referring to buildings that are between five and 12 stories tall.
O’Brien said fire division officers and firefighters use their critical thinking and firefighting skills differently in buildings of this size to help mitigate a problem and keep people safe.
“Being able to conduct training in buildings like this simply cannot be duplicated in an occupied space without disturbing residents, so the timing is right,” he said.