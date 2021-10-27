As Halloween approaches, downtown Norfolk has plenty of opportunities for family fun.
One such activity is the downtown trick-or-treating event on Thursday, Oct. 28. Kids and families can don their best costumes and traverse the Riverpoint District collecting candy or prizes from local shop owners. While children are preoccupied, adults can check out some new seasonal items and merchandise available in local shops. The event also gives shop owners a chance to reach out and bond with their community.
Downtown trick-or-treating is a prelude to winter's Hometown Holidays on Nov. 23, and such events create a communal spirit of connection, said Erica Robertson, the marketing coordinator for the Downtown Norfolk Association.
The best part of the event is not only the playful autumn atmosphere, but also the timing, Robertson said. Thursday’s event starts at 4:30 p.m. and will end at 6:30 or whenever candy supplies run out. Robertson said the timing was intentionally framed around dinner to encourage local businesses and interest in the downtown food scene.
Downtown trick-or-treating is one of many kid-friendly events slated for the holiday weekend. Other opportunities, as well as activities for adults, are available across the region from Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 31, although the last event is listed for Friday, Nov. 5, according to the schedule listed on the Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska website calendar.
"Personally, I feel like every time people come for events such as trick or treat and Hometown Holidays ... they learn about a new store or fall in love with a store that has been there for years," Robertson said. "It's a great family experience for the trick-or-treaters and business owners alike."