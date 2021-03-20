The Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind the public of the danger of broken or downed power lines as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
High winds and lightning may cause a power line to be damaged or break, leaving a live line floating in the air or on the ground. This creates a dangerous situation, the district said in a press release.
“When a power line is lying on the ground or over a roadway, it can charge the ground around it with electricity and, if anyone were to get too close to that line, it could result in a potentially fatal situation,” said Art Wiese, NPPD vice-president of energy delivery. “If someone comes across a downed power line, they should avoid the area and call their local power utility or 911, so trained professionals can deenergize the line and make sure it’s repaired safely.”
If a power line falls on a vehicle, it’s important the driver and passengers remain inside the vehicle until help arrives. The power line could electrically charge the vehicle, and exiting could cause serious or fatal injury.
When severe weather conditions are anticipated, NPPD crews from around the state prepare for an emergency response.
“We have to first determine the extent of damage, bring in the necessary crews and then begin the work of restoration,” Wiese said.
Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from March 22 to March 28.