Donors needed at area blood drives

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at upcoming area blood drives in Creighton and Crofton.
In Creighton, a blood drive is planned for Friday, Aug. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St. In Crofton, an event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. at Crofton Auditorium, 1210 W. Second St.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Want to give?
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.