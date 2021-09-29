With the American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage, blood drives are being planned around Northeast Nebraska over the coming month.

The Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types — especially Type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.   

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks.

Appointments to give blood or platelets may be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include:

— COLFAX COUNTY: Clarkson — Wednesday, Oct 13: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Clarkson High School.

— CUMING COUNTY: West Point — Monday, Oct. 4: noon to 6 p.m., Donald Nielsen Community Center.

— DODGE COUNTY: North Bend — Thursday, Oct. 14: noon to 6 p.m., city auditorium. Snyder — Monday, Oct. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., city auditorium.

— MADISON COUNTY: Norfolk — Wednesday, Sept. 29: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center; Tuesday, Oct. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Tuesday, Oct. 12: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Thursday, Oct. 14: noon to 6 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services-West Campus.

