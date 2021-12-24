The generosity of donors to the Norfolk Good Neighbors has provided a Hollywood ending to the 2021 fund drive.
On Christmas Eve, donors bumped this year’s total over the $75,000 goal. That’s right. The goal, while almost always reached, was hit before Christmas.
With the latest donations, the Norfolk Good Neighbors has collected $77,289.
Research dating back to 1995 indicates that the Good Neighbors goal had not been reached before Christmas since at least then, although twice it was close.
In 1999, for example, the goal was $55,000 and the Good Neighbors was within $1,000 of it the day before Christmas. And in 1995, the goal of $50,000 was surpassed the day after Christmas.
In all but two of those years going back to 1995, however, the goal was eventually reached.
Susie Lutz, treasurer of the Norfolk Good Neighbors, said shortly after this year’s goal was set before Thanksgiving, she was visiting with her mother.
Her mother told Lutz she didn’t think it was possible to get $75,000 from the Norfolk area, Lutz said, but once again, donors came through. This year, it was even earlier.
“It is just overwhelming how wonderful people are,” Lutz said.
While the Good Neighbors might be known best for providing food boxes and gifts before the holidays, its work continues all year.
In general, the Good Neighbors provides emergency assistance — such as help with utility bills or rent — that other agencies cannot provide. It is designed to be a one-time assistance.
And while the goal has officially been reached, contributions will continue to be accepted through early January.
Good Neighbors was formed in the 1960s by a small group of women who felt there were a few people in the area needing emergency assistance. The first year they assisted with only Christmas gifts.
In 1974, this agency expanded, and Good Neighbors of Norfolk was formed. There is an active volunteer board that meets regularly.
The basic concept of the program has not changed, although the people and nature of the requests have changed somewhat.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.