The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially Type O — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments may be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will have breast cancer.
Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. Nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for the rest of October are:
— Beemer — Monday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Hall.
— Newman Grove — Monday, Oct. 18, noon to 6 p.m., Fellowship Bible Church.
— Norfolk — Monday, Oct. 18, noon to 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church; Monday, Oct. 18, noon to 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church; Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Tuesday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Thursday, Oct. 28, noon to 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
— Tilden — Monday, Oct. 18, noon to 6 p.m.,City Auditorium.
— Elgin — Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall.
— Albion — Thursday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cardinal Inn.
— Wayne — Tuesday, Oct. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Beaumont Event and Concert Hall.
— Wisner — Wednesday Oct. 27, noon to 6 p.m., Wisner City Auditorium.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.