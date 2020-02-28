Donations help to enhance fire division equipment

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division is always thinking of ways to improve. Whether that's through training, networking, adding new equipment or maintaining the old, safety in the community is always at the forefront.
In an effort to enhance the capabilities of water rescue events, Norfolk Fire and Rescue recognized the need for an updated boat and additional water rescue equipment after experiencing the flood last year.
With that event still in mind, the division budgeted funds to purchase a new boat in 2020. Additionally, it received donations of $6,500 for a new boat motor from the Earl and Elaine Reeves family and $15,500 from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund to purchase high-quality water rescue equipment.
The Rescue One Connector boat came highly recommended by neighboring departments in South Dakota and Nebraska that already had experience using this on similar bodies of water. It is widely used by emergency response teams worldwide.
This particular boat has a connectivity feature that could be used in conjunction with those of neighboring departments in the event of an emergency.
The boat weighs about 550 pounds, which is important to note as not all areas they deploy to have boat landings or ramps. Additionally, it can hold 1,800 to 2,000 pounds per boat and has night lighting. The division purchased it for roughly $25,000.
While the main use for this boat will be to serve Norfolk, it will be available as a resource to neighboring communities and their fire or rescue personnel if they request additional support.
"What each of you has done will have a bigger impact than just the City of Norfolk," said Tim Wragge, assistant fire chief. "It will have a regional impact."
Along with the items being purchased, the Norfolk Fire Division also is working diligently to enhance its capabilities to respond to water rescue emergencies through extensive training.
It already sent three staff members to a swift water rescue training and two of them will attend a "Train the Trainer" swift water rescue class in June.
The goal is to get all full-time and part-time staff trained in water rescue and then spread the training to mutual aid partners when requested.
"I applaud Norfolk Fire and Rescue's proactive approach to emergency preparedness, seeing a need and working collaboratively to find a solution," said Mayor Josh Moenning. "This was all made possible through partnerships, the generous donation of community-minded residents and support from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund. We will be prepared to employ the new equipment if needed in the future."