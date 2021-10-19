Read Aloud Norfolk is bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to children under age 5 in Norfolk. This program provides free books each month, mailed directly to the child’s home, at no cost to the family.

The books are carefully selected and vary by age so that the child will receive a high-quality, age-appropriate book delivered every month. The program is being led by Read Aloud Norfolk, a local nonprofit that encourages reading aloud with children, with financial sponsorship coming from The Connie Fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

“We’re excited about what Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can provide for young children in Norfolk. We hope that parents will sign up their children, read with them often and inspire a lifelong love of reading,” said Mark Claussen, president of Read Aloud Norfolk.

“Access to books and reading to our children has been found to be one of the highest indicators of future reading and school success. The opportunities that the Imagination Library can bring to the children in our community is truly immeasurable,” said Melissa Jantz, Little Panthers Preschool principal.

A special Kick Off Storytime program will be Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Norfolk Public Library. The public is invited to participate in the Kick Off Storytime, which will include stories and a craft, as well as opportunities to learn more about the program and get children registered. Every child who attends will get a free book to take home. Parents also may register their children for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library online at www.imaginationlibrary.com or by picking up a registration form at the Norfolk Public Library anytime.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Mark Claussen at markclaussen@npsne.org or visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.

