Happy Tails Boarding hosted its second “PawCasso” dog art class Wednesday afternoon. Citizens were encouraged to bring their dogs and have them create an original work of art to take home.
After dog owners chose a canvas and a few colors, they applied dots of paint to a canvas and put it in a sealable plastic bag. Then, a layer of peanut butter is applied to one side of the bag and placed on the ground for the dog to lick and smear the paint inside, creating a dog-made work of art.
The co-owner of Happy Tails, Tina Mazuch is a board member for Norfolk Arts Center and wanted to find a way to combine arts and her pet-centered business.
There is another chance to attend the “PawCasso” class Monday, June 19. Preregistration is required, and the link may be found under the “PawCasso” event on the Norfolk Arts Center website summer event calendar. Visit norfolkartscenter.org to find more artistic events and classes happening this summer.