Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division announced that they conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Thursday in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 47 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 22 vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 144 violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations and state law. Troopers placed six vehicles out of service, which means they were not allowed to return to the road.

Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. One driver was placed out of service, the patrol said.

Throughout the week, the MAPS Team performed inspections in Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont. A total of 123 inspections found more than 500 violations of state and federal regulations.

Troopers presented CVSA stickers to a total of 50 vehicles and placed 42 vehicles out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

In other news

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and Russia's invasion of its neighbor reaching the six-month mark, warnings that Moscow might try to spoil the national holiday by attacking significant government and civilian targets caused unease in the war-weary country Tuesday.

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have kil…

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day — and marked the war's six-month point — under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major p…