SCRIBNER — Competitive folks will get a kick out of this year’s Dodge County Fair, as it includes several competitions that Nebraskan families can enjoy on its Scribner fairgrounds, located at 201 Fairacres Road.
Events on Wednesday, Aug. 3, include: a Culinary Challenge Contest, beginning at 9 a.m.; the ATV Driving Contest, beginning at 2 p.m.; and a Rocket Launch Competition, starting at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the following events will include: a baseball game, starting at 5 p.m.; the 4-H Public Fashion Review, beginning at 6:30 p.m.; and the Bush Truck and Tractor Pull, set to begin at 7 p.m.
Events on Friday, Aug. 5, include: a swine show, beginning at 9 a.m.; a performance by Diamond Rio, set to start at 6 p.m.; and a performance by Silas Creek Band, beginning at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the following events will include: the Mud Volleyball Tournament, starting at 9 a.m.; a Cornhole Tournament, set to begin at 11 a.m.; and the Demolition Derby and Tough Trucks, beginning at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, the fair activities will be laid-back, as it will include: a community church service, starting at 10:30 a.m.; the annual Dodge County Fair Parade, beginning at 2:30 p.m.; and the baseball finals, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, the fair will host several livestock events that feature sheep, goats, cattle, rabbits and more. These type of events will be featured on every day of the fair.
As for food, there will be stands open all day. Among the stands, meat is the common denominator. One stand will include hamburgers and hot dogs, while another will offer popular barbecue meals. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be a coffee and rolls stand presented by the North Bend FFA Alumni. There also will be watermelon and pancake feeds on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6.
For those who are interested, visit the Dodge County Fair website at dodgecountryfair.org.