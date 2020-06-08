FREMONT — On March 11, Nathan Schany and a buddy were in his Fremont apartment, pounding back beers.
His mind was swirling. He had just lost his job March 6, an abrupt firing that he attributed to the soon-to-be ex-husband of the woman he was dating.
Schany’s phone was blowing up with text after menacing text.
Schany and his buddy cracked open a Miller Lite, then another. More texts rolled in, calling Schany by a female body part, making fun of his “welfare apartment,” and falsely claiming he has a lisp.
Schany initially didn’t know who was contacting him, but it soon became clear. The person on the other end of the phone: Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass.
Upset that Schany was dating his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Glass, 45, peppered the 28-year-old Schany’s phone with 46 texts and 10 phone calls late March 11 into early March 12.
At one point, Glass claimed to have cocaine and claimed to deal “heavy bud,” i.e. marijuana. At another, he referenced the final episode of “Breaking Bad,” where an accomplice prepares to shoot the main character, Walter White, but decides against it.
“Great movie,” Glass texted about the hit TV series, “especially when Jesse blows Walt’s head off, because he’s just had enough of the game. Such a silky game.”
This game had consequences. Within a few hours of the texts, Schany popped one of his buddy’s Adderall pills. He then got on the phone with his parents, telling them he wanted to kill himself. He ended up in a psychiatric ward at Methodist Fremont Health for six days — a stay that, in the eyes of some experts, was longer than usual.
Now, Glass’ behavior — including the texts, allegations of a DUI and a gun in his truck — and Schany’s stay in the psychiatric ward are the subject of a law enforcement investigation, The Omaha World-Herald has learned. Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office have been examining the actions of Glass, Dodge County’s top prosecutor since 2011. Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, the special prosecutor appointed to handle the case, declined to comment.
Two sources familiar with the case said investigators are probing several questions, including: what influence, if any, did Glass have on Schany’s job status; what influence, if any, did Glass have on Schany’s hospitalization; whether Glass received any favorable treatment by law enforcement, including during a March 23 DUI arrest; and whether Glass and Fremont police have tailed Schany.
Still more questions focus on why Dodge County Judge Kenneth Vampola, who says he has a “close professional relationship” with Glass, initially remained on a misdemeanor case in which Glass accused Schany of assaulting him outside a Fremont gas station. Hearing the case before recusing himself, Vampola issued a warrant for Schany’s arrest and ordered him held overnight until he could post $1,000 bail.
That warrant meant that Schany spent a night in jail in April. But it’s his nights in a psychiatric ward that are receiving the most scrutiny, the officials said.
Glass — appointed Dodge County attorney in 2011 and elected in 2014 and 2018 — denies wrongdoing.
Glass’s attorney, Clarence Mock, said Glass regrets the texts — the product of the “anger and stress” of a failing marriage. Mock also questioned whether Schany is innocent, pointing out the assault allegation and his felony record.
“Oliver Glass didn’t have anything to do with (Schany’s) hospitalization,” Mock said. “(Glass) is a very affable, good guy, and it’s just unfortunate that these events have occurred, that he made some mistakes that he now regrets.”
Schany and his attorney, Andrea McChesney of Omaha, have taken out a protection order against Glass. They allege that the county attorney badgered Schany into a psychiatric ward where he didn’t belong. A judge granted the protection order last week, although Glass is expected to request further hearing to contest it.
Said McChesney: “This case is absolutely crazy.”
* * *
It didn’t start out that way.
Schany’s first couple of years in Fremont were uneventful, he said.
A native of Emmetsburg, Iowa — a town of 3,700 about an hour from Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa — he wanted a new start. Schany had a tumultuous early 20s, including three DUIs and a felony child abuse in which he broke the arm of the 2-year-old child of a girlfriend. That landed him in prison for a year and a half.
Upon his release from parole in 2018, he moved to Fremont to be closer to a sister in Blair. He worked a couple of hard-labor jobs, building trusses, then worked as a truck driver and a car salesman.
This past fall, he got a job at a Fremont office supplier — doing everything from online sales to delivery.
It was a dream job, he said, in that he didn’t have to be into work until 8 a.m. A wrestler in high school who switched to running in college, Schany loved that he could “knock out a workout before and after work if I wanted to.” After running four half marathons, Schany said he began training late last year for his first full marathon, which had been scheduled to take place in Lincoln in early May.
The site of those before-work workouts: Fremont’s YMCA. That’s where he met Katie Glass.
Katie Miserez Glass — a former Nebraska state trooper — married Oliver Glass in 2009.
Then a deputy Dodge County attorney, Oliver Glass is a Fremont native who graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 1993. A 2005 graduate of Creighton Law School, he became county attorney in 2011, when the previous county attorney became a judge. Glass won election for the second time in 2018 with 68% of the vote. He and Katie Glass have two children.
This past October, Schany said he didn’t know any of that background when he saw the woman on the treadmill next to him. He asked if she wanted to get coffee.
She agreed. Before long, Schany learned the rest of the story: Katie Glass had filed for separation from Glass a year earlier, in October 2018.
Around Thanksgiving, Schany told his mom about Katie Glass, how he really liked her, but there was a catch. She was going through the legal process to end her marriage — the separation case wouldn’t be amended to a divorce action until January.
Schany and Oliver Glass had never met, although one of Schany’s job duties was to drop off supplies at the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.
Then came early March. Schany said he went out on his usual delivery route around town and returned to the office for his lunch break. He was greeted by a manager, who fired him.
Schany said he asked for an explanation, pointing out that he was never late, never a no-show in his eight months in that job. The manager gave none, saying the boss who made the decision had left for the day, Schany said.
It was the first week of March, before businesses began cutting back on employees because of the coronavirus.
“I almost cried right then and there in front of him,” Schany said. “I really, really enjoyed that job.”
Schany retreated to his apartment in central Fremont.
He was still training for the Lincoln Marathon six weeks away, logging long runs twice a day. But he also was reeling. Out of work. Out of sorts.
On March 11, a buddy happened to be passing through Fremont, on his way to Georgia. He stopped over. They drank. A lot. And then the texts started pouring in.
At 10:49 p.m., Glass started the exchange with “How’s it going”
Schany, unaware of whose phone number it was, texted back “Good good”
“Really,” Glass texted back. “Can you bet (sic) more (expletive) up there or not?”
Just before midnight, Schany responded: “Nahhh I’m good. Trust me”
From there, the text string outlined in court documents is all one-sided, from Glass’ phone to Schany’s. The only thing interrupting Glass’s texts were 10 phone calls he made to Schany between 2:02 a.m. and 2:36 a.m. All went unanswered.
“I’ll come up to your apt and smoke pot and snort coke (with) you bro. I got the straight up good (expletive) ... I ain’t playing. I have an 8 ball you down?”
A bit later, Glass again texted Schany that he had crack to “bring up to your welfare apt.”
“You down? This is some good (expletive). I (smoked) half. I am (expletive) up like no other.”
”Oh hey buddy, one last rhing (sic), I’ve taken Katie all over the world in our marriage, but I run heavy bud, news for you, yo.”
Shortly before 1 a.m. Glass wrote: “Thank you for your references about ‘I’m good, trust me’... THATS Just what I needed to hear for my divorce! Thanks buddy! You certainly took the bait!”
Later, he mentioned the ending of “Breaking Bad.” He proceeded to make the 10 calls, which Schany left unanswered.
“Nate, why don’t you want to talk buddy!? Is it because you are slightly restarted (sic), from Iowa, and have a lisp”
“Sorry, I didn’t mean ‘restarted’ I meant “retarted” (sic), my bad...”
Then Glass sent a text that aroused Schany’s suspicions about whether Glass had played a role in his termination.
Just five days after Schany was fired, Glass wrote: “You’ll be sleeping in your car since you lost your job unless … you can get on at Kwik shop … they will take you. Don’t forget to shave.”
Mock called Glass’s texts nothing more than “sarcastic blather” from a man who was crushed that his marriage couldn’t be saved. Glass doesn’t deal drugs or ingest them, Mock said. He doesn’t condone or encourage violence, the attorney said.
And he had nothing to do with Schany’s firing, Mock said. The attorney said Glass didn’t even know who Schany was until after the firing, when someone told Glass that his estranged wife was dating an unemployed man with a record.
Mock said Glass, who declined to comment for this article, immediately wished he could have taken back the texts.
“These are the kinds of communications that sometimes happen in anger and are really not indicative of anything other than the stressful circumstances related to his marital breakup,” Mock said.
* * *
As the texts rolled in, Schany said, his friend told him: “Dude you’ve got to screenshot those.”
And so it went: A text. A screenshot. A drink. Rinse. Repeat.
Glass’ text suggesting that Schany apply for a job sent Schany’s mind racing. Soon, he was convinced that Glass had had a hand in the termination.
He and his buddy’s bender went long into the night, capped by Schany taking the friend’s Adderall, a prescription drug designed to increase attention span and ease anxiety.
It didn’t work. By 9 a.m., Schany was despondent and on the phone with his parents, who were vacationing in Tennessee.
“I was devastated,” Schany said. “Just really low. I told my dad that I wanted to commit suicide. I just lost my job. I got this guy harassing me. My life’s going nowhere.’”
Schany soon was headed somewhere. His mom called 911 — and Fremont police arrived and took him straight to Methodist Fremont Health.
Under state law, that was the correct response, said two attorneys who have specialized in the state’s mental health commitment laws. Authorities can place people in emergency protective custody if they deem them to be a threat to themselves or others.
An EPC, as it’s known, must be accompanied by a doctor’s evaluation within 36 hours. To hold someone for six days, as Schany was held, the county usually must file a petition with the county’s board of mental health.
The two attorneys, who have regularly handled board of mental health cases, said such a lengthy stay would “never happen” in Omaha, where treatment beds are at a premium. The attorneys suggested that Omaha officials likely would have let Schany sober up, made sure he was not a threat to himself or others and released him.
It’s one thing for drunk people to say they want to kill themselves, said both attorneys, who spoke on the condition that they not be named because the mental-health treatment community is small. Such suicidal comments become a credible concern if that person actually has formulated a plan to carry it out. Or if the person has a history of mental illness that requires prescription drugs to treat it.
Schany had none of the above.
Asked why they have been committed, suicidal patients often will point to the loss of a loved one or a job or because they’re hearing voices.
Schany’s chief complaint was listed this way, according to his attorney: “I don’t know why I’m here.”
* * *
Two months later, Schany clarifies: He knows why he was there. He made a suicidal comment.
But after sobering up, Schany woke up March 13, thinking he would go home. Nurses had advice for him: Just play the game. Literally and figuratively.
Schany and 10 other patients on the fifth floor had game time where they would compete with each other in contests like Wii bowling. Schany dutifully played.
And then there was a more serious gathering: Group therapy. Schany sat and listened to the same people talk about their demons, their hallucinations, their depression. Schany said it was eye-opening — and depressing.
“It was horrific,” Schany said. “I saw all these people had (self-inflicted) marks on their arms — that stuff got to me.”
Nights were worse. Schany said he barely slept — in part because an elderly woman wailed through the night. She told Schany that Satan was commanding her to kill herself.
“I told the nurses, ‘I don’t belong here, this is making me worse,’ ” Schany said. “They assured me they were doing everything they can to get me out as soon as they can.”
Schany believed them. But by the fifth day, he started worrying about whether he was ever going to get out. For one thing, he said, he was seen by a doctor for just three to five minutes each day. For another, the nurses just kept saying the same thing, telling him to continue with the program.
At one point, Schany said, he wrote a seven-page letter — using a golf pencil to lay out all the reasons he shouldn’t be there. Several other times, he said, he told nurses that he didn’t want to kill himself, that he had been harassed by the county attorney and that he could prove it if they would just let him show them his phone.
They looked at him sideways. “I’m sure they didn’t believe me.”
One did. According to a law enforcement official, a case manager returned from vacation and looked over Schany’s file. He didn’t fit the profile of a long-term patient — no prescriptions, no diagnosis of a treatable mental illness.
So she visited him. He told her about Glass and the texts and the termination. She called the Nebraska State Patrol and laid out Schany’s allegations. A detective told her he would call back. He never did.
That same day, March 16, a doctor asked Schany if he would agree to outpatient treatment. If so, they said, he could get out.
Schany’s response: No.
”I just lost my job so I lost my insurance and my budget is tight,” he said. “I just told them, I’ve never had any (prescriptions) before. I’m gonna bet on myself.”
The next day, March 17, the doctor delivered the news: Schany was free to leave.
* * *
Why did it take six days?
It’s a question law enforcement and Schany’s attorney are asking. McChesney questioned whether Dodge County was using the hospital stay as punishment for a man who crossed the wrong authority.
Glass had no influence on the process, Mock said. First, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office recused itself. And Dodge County Judge Geoffrey Hall appointed special counsel — Omaha attorney Joe Bradley — to handle the case.
Reached recently, Bradley said he was never contacted by Glass or any Dodge County official. He attributed any delays to the recusal and the timing of the case. Schany entered the ward on Thursday. Bradley said he was appointed Friday — and received some reports late Friday afternoon. The weekend passed.
Then Monday, Bradley said, he was prepared to file a petition with the board of mental health to commit Schany. However, the doctors soon determined that Schany didn’t need to stay. So the petition was withdrawn. Schany left Tuesday, March 17.
“This was not the court or the county attorney dragging their feet,” Bradley said.
* * *
Schany walked out to a world he barely recognized, one where a pandemic was shuttering businesses. He also walked into a world where he worried what would follow him now.
From mid-March through May, Schany alleges, he was followed by Fremont police more than 10 times. (Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott didn’t return a reporter’s phone call seeking comment.) He also alleges that Glass used to park outside his apartment at all hours. Schany said Glass followed Schany and Katie Glass partway from Fremont to Omaha as they drove to get a tire repaired.
Through his attorney, Glass said he never lurked outside Schany’s apartment. One day he was on his way to his parents on the outskirts of Fremont and may have been behind Schany and his estranged wife, but that was coincidental, Mock said.
Turbulence soon followed Glass. The evening of March 23, the week after Schany’s release from the hospital, a 911 caller reported a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving erratically, swerving, drifting into the opposite lane and hitting the curb.
The caller gave the license plate number, then told dispatch: You know who it is.
The caller followed the truck to near the Christensen baseball fields on the edge of Fremont. No Fremont police picked up dispatch’s call, though the driver was in city limits. In time, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy fell in behind the truck and noticed it “driving at a slow rate of speed.”
The deputy pulled over the truck at 9:34 p.m. Glass was behind the wheel, his speech “slow and calculated,” according to a court affidavit. The deputy informed Glass that another motorist had called him in as “a possible impaired” driver. He then asked Glass to perform field sobriety tests. Glass refused.
Glass stumbled getting into the back of the cruiser. Back at the sheriff’s office, Glass blew a .142, above the legal limit of .08. Found in the glove compartment of his truck: a handgun, according to a law enforcement official.
A couple days later, Dodge County sent out a press release saying that Glass was processed consistently with similar cases.
A law enforcement official familiar with the case disagreed. After he was pulled over, Glass asked Dodge County sheriff’s deputies to take him to an ATM to get bail money. They declined to do that.
What they did do raised eyebrows: A sheriff’s deputy, a friend of Glass,’ fetched Glass’ truck and returned it to his home. He then used Glass’ ATM card to withdraw $200 cash and returned it to the jail so Glass could bail out quickly, the law enforcement source said.
Glass posted the $200 bail — standard for a first-offense DUI — and was released just before midnight. All told, he spent about two hours in the Dodge County Jail.
Dodge County Sheriff Kevin Hespen did not respond to a reporter’s phone call for comment.
Glass, who does not have a concealed carry permit, was not cited by sheriff’s deputies for carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor. Mock said Glass occasionally carries a gun for protection but always leaves it on his truck seat, in the open.
His drunken driving case is still pending. After his arrest, Mock said, Glass sought treatment for alcoholism, spending almost a month at Valley Hope in Omaha.
* * *
The hiatus apparently didn’t calm tensions between Glass and Schany.
In a request for a protection order filed last month, Schany reported that from late April through the first week of May, Glass continued to follow him and Katie Glass, continued to call him and contact him “via Facebook messenger, text messages and phone calls.”
Oliver Glass disagrees. Mock said he has had no contact with Schany since March, with one notable exception.
On April 21, Glass told Fremont police he was accosted by Schany at a Casey’s gas station. Glass said Schany — a man he told police he didn’t know — approached him and asked: “Do you want to talk about it?” Glass told police he stuck out his hand and introduced himself. Schany refused to shake his hand and became more hostile.
Glass told police he walked back to his truck — and Schany struck him four or five times in the back of the head and shoulders. A Casey’s employee and a customer told police they saw Schany strike Glass.
McChesney, Schany’s attorney, said that “absolutely did not happen” — and said Schany plans to fight the misdemeanor.
Mock said it’s “crystal clear” that Schany used Glass as “a punching bag.” The attorney described the men’s encounter, in the middle of an afternoon, as coincidental. Mock said Glass didn’t know what kind of car Schany drove. (Glass had, however, referenced Schany’s Monte Carlo in the March texts.)
”Glass did the right thing and tried to leave the premises,” Mock said.
In a text that night, Katie Glass summed up the feud between her boyfriend and her estranged husband this way: “Both of you need to grow the (expletive) up,” she texted Glass, according to Mock. “I’m sick and tired of both of you bothering me, blowing up my phone and always causing drama the moment I get a break. You both need to MOVE ON.”
Three weeks later, Fremont police arrested Schany on a misdemeanor warrant alleging he assaulted Glass.
The handling of that assault case also has observers scratching their heads. The warrant was signed by Dodge County Judge Kenneth Vampola, who has worked with Glass for more than a decade.
Under Nebraska’s Judicial Code of Ethics, judges must recuse themselves any time it appears they have a conflict of interest. As it was, Vampola didn’t recuse himself until after he signed off on the warrant and set bail.
Although a prosecutor requested bail be set at $500, Vampola said he issued a $1,000 bail because of “the level of violence” alleged.
Reached recently, Vampola said he saw no problem in handling the case initially, because he is Dodge’s only county court judge. Asked if he was a friend of Glass, Vampola said, “We have a close professional relationship.”
Vampola noted that a subsequent judge was free to adjust the bail if he wanted. Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester, appointed to handle the case, did just that, reducing Schany’s bail to $500.
* * *
After attending a monthlong treatment program, Mock said, Glass has since resumed his duties.
“He’s learned a lot about how to address the stressful aspects of his life without the use of alcohol,” Mock said. “Public officials are human beings just like everybody else. (Glass’s behavior) just arose out of frustration and anger out of the marital disintegration.”
Meanwhile, Schany wants out of Dodge, literally.
As his attorney serves subpoenas on Dodge County and its medical providers, Schany is looking for jobs outside of Fremont. His early March termination came with a gut punch: It occurred before the coronavirus; in turn, he does not qualify for stimulus money attached to job loss caused by the pandemic.
“I’ve got to get out of Fremont,” he said. “Get a fresh start.”
The ordeal has one other kicker: As Schany was sitting in his hospital room — trying to convince staff he wasn’t mentally ill — his cellphone was sitting in storage.
Having sobered up, Schany begged hospital staff to let him show the texts from Glass. The texts that, he says, piled on top of his firing and pushed him to a breaking point. Nurses declined; patients aren’t allowed their cellphones.
So it wasn’t until after his release that Schany saw the final text that Glass had sent in the 46-text string.
At 11:11 a.m. March 12 — eight hours after his texts mocking Schany and musing about Walter White’s death — Glass sent a mea culpa, telling Schany he was “struggling with the divorce.”
At the time, Glass was in his office at the Dodge County Courthouse. Schany was being processed into the psych ward, the start of his six-day stay.
”I am sorry,” Glass texted Schany. “You are not in any danger.”