MADISON — As leaves start to fall and jack-o’-lanterns begin to pop up on porches, the shining summer sun and the merriment of the Madison County Fair may be a distant thought for many Northeast Nebraskans.
Not for Les Schulz, a Carroll man who seeks to ensure the coming fair will be a special one. Schulz has an ongoing project to gather history regarding one of the oldest buildings on the fairgrounds, known by many as the Octagon Building, and the history within.
The Octagon Building is nearly as old as the fair itself. Believed to be the surviving half of a pair of buildings, it was constructed around 1885.
Going under many names, including “Art Hall” and “Old Central Building,” the Octagon Building has played several roles in its life.
It has served as an exhibition hall, fair office, jockey locker room and livestock auction hall. Bands used to play from the balcony, serenading fairgoers sitting in the shade. Additions and alterations have come and gone, yet the main structure remains.
Hand-built by Madison County craftsmen 140 years ago, the Octagon Building now serves as the exhibit hall for the open class event, a fair staple Schulz began co-chairing in 2021.
Open class is near and dear to Schulz’s heart. In fact, his family history is entwined in it. Schulz’s grandmother began producing craftworks for open class in her 60s.
She would continue participating until she was 101, and she had a more than 20-year streak where she had the most items on display.
Schulz’s mother continued the tradition by contributing her own crafts, knitting and crocheting with an emphasis on embroidery.
Now Schulz hopes to preserve history and celebrate the Madison County Fair’s upcoming sesquicentennial. In other words, its 150th anniversary.
Schulz is writing and producing a book about the Octagon Building’s history and the exhibits it has held, with an emphasis on the open class event.
Schulz said open class is a special branch of the fair. It allows Nebraskans of all ages a chance to participate in the fair and be recognized for their efforts and skill.
With an incredible variety of categories, participants may submit and show items ranging from baked goods and quilts to wood carvings and cement sculptures to homemade jewelry and Lego creations.
Open class has grown and evolved over time. Schulz said last year’s open class displayed more than 300 amateur photographs, the highest number ever shown at the fair.
New categories, such as Lego creations, have been added over the years. Recent years have seen more than 1,000 exhibits shown.
Participants are encouraged to show their creations even if they don’t feel they fit into a specific category. Open class coordinators have awarded exhibits for exceptional effort or skill separately from those awarded by judges in the past.
Schulz said the variety and uniqueness of entries in open class create a reflection of the history and creativity of Madison County residents — a history Schulz hopes to document within the pages of his book.
But Schulz needs help from other Northeast Nebraskans. Schulz said he only has a handful of stories collected so far, and he knows there are hundreds of Nebraskans with tales of open class and the Octagon Building out there.
The information does not need to be excessively detailed or highly unique. Schulz said he is hoping to gather a variety of recollections and impressions that will showcase Nebraskans’ creative skills over the years.
Schulz said photographs would be highly appreciated, as well as any historical artifacts such as old exhibits or awards, which may be displayed at the upcoming fair.
Information may be sent to Schulz at P.O. Box 217, Carroll, NE, 68723 or emailed to farmingfortheages@gmail.com.
Individuals concerned about their ability to write their experiences need not worry. Schulz said he is willing to go out and meet people to record their words and do the editing himself.
Schulz said anyone providing stories for the book would be properly credited. “Talk to me, and I’ll tell your story to the world,” Schulz said.
Time, however, is a factor. To have adequate time to edit the book and get it published in time for the 150th fair, Schulz must have all his material together by the beginning of March.
That’s why Schulz is putting the word out now. He has posted a flyer to the Nebraska Extension in Madison County Facebook page and is talking to several Northeast Nebraska establishments in hopes of passing on the message to others.
In addition to the book, Schulz has a number of ideas for other events for the fair he plans to discuss with the Madison County Fair Board.
Schulz said the fair’s anniversary, and by extension the people of Madison County, deserves an appropriate amount of recognition and celebration.
“I want this coming year to be the most impressive,” Schulz said. “I want it to be exceptional.”