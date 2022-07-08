CONCORD — Racing fans will enjoy this year’s Dixon County Fair.
Dixon County Fair, which runs through Sunday, July 10, has decided to incorporate a new barrel racing event, which will begin at 6 p.m. on the fair’s final day. The fair also will also include a demolition derby on Saturday, July 9, among many other racing-style events.
The events scheduled for Friday, July 8, include: Modified and Antique Tractor Pull, beginning at 11 a.m.; 4-H and Open Class Rabbit Show, which was set to begin at 1 p.m.; and team sorting, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events will include three animal shows presented by 4-H and open class. These are set to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. As for some of the other events, they are as follows: The demo derby, with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the actual event starting at 7 p.m.; and the beer stand, which opens at 1 p.m. with music.
The following events will be on the final day of the fair: A sunrise worship service, beginning at 8 a.m.; the kids’ pedal tractor pull, designed for children age 4 through 12, will start at 1 p.m.; and finally, barrel racing, which will begin at 6 p.m and is a new addition to this year’s fair.
After a prosperous 2021, the River City Carnival is returning to this year’s festivities. It will be open on the rest of the fair days but will have different operating hours depending on the day. On Friday and Saturday, the carnival opens at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the carnival will open at 1 p.m.
Love-a-Hop’s Children’s Petting Farm also will be open for the rest of the fair days.
As for food, the Dixon County Fair will have four food stands open at the fairgrounds. One of the trucks specializes in ribeye and biscuit sandwiches.
“Generally speaking, there’s a lot of assortment between these four trucks,” said Allan Bauman, secretary for the fair.
Fairgoers also need to be aware that they are not allowed to bring their own alcohol to the fairgrounds.
“There will be a beer garden open,” Bauman said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those who are interested, visit the Dixon County Fair website at www.dixoncountyfair.com.