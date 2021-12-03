Norfolkans can celebrate a Nashville Country Christmas with famed Christian bluegrass singer Jill Miller and other local and Nashville artists at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Divots Conference Center.
A regular at the Christian Cross Festival in Norfolk, the Iowa-based Miller will perform both classic and original Christmas songs with experienced artists who also have played with country stars Taylor Swift and Reba McEntire. The concert is a benefit for the Choose Conference, a women's event founded by Miller in 2020.
The Choose Conference is a one-night women's event to help attendees make "godly choices that will transform their everyday lives," Miller said. It is a night of storytelling, worship and sharing Scripture. Speakers, including former Miss Nebraska Rachel Scott, share personal stories about their life journeys as well as anecdotes of how they have overcome difficult situations to give advice and encouragement to those in the audience.
When not playing music, Miller travels around the country speaking at church events and serving as a "life, spiritual and purpose coach," according to her website.
Miller fell in love with Norfolk when the Christian Cross Festival first brought her to town several years ago. Now, she is back and excited to celebrate the holidays and spread some Christmas cheer.
"(Norfolk) is a good place to come back to," she said. "I'm excited to get back out here and make a difference."
The theme of this concert is an "extended bluegrass set with a more Nashville country feel." Miller hopes attendees leave with renewed spirits and refreshed minds.
"I hope people are walking away feeling the joy of the Christmas season," she said. "It's been a hard couple of years, so I hope we can just remember the joy of Christmas and the gift we were all given of the Savior. As crazy as the world can get, nothing can take that gift away."
Tickets may be purchased online and with cash at the door and at Lou's Thrifty Way, 807 S. 13th St. in Norfolk.