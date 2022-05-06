Four Norfolkans will be competing for two positions to represent Subdistrict 3 on the Lower Elkhorn NRD board.
Incumbent Anthony Wisnieski and Libby McKay are competing for a two-year term, and Matthew Neujahr and Melissa Temple are competing for a four-year term. They will face each other in the general election as well for the nonpartisan position.
Wisnieski said he wants to continue serving. He serves as the chairman of the finance committee for the board.
McKay said she decided to run for the office because she believes “we need to foster conversation and dialogue in an open way about the situation of the use of natural resources.”
“I also think that boards that are serving such an important purpose and such a large area of the state should have a diversity of perspectives that would enable them to contemplate and discuss items, tasks and concerns in a more encompassing way,” McKay said.
IN THE four-year race, Neujahr said he is running because he wants to be more involved in the community and the sustainability of water and natural resources for future generations.
“With my farming background and many years of working with ag producers and multiple NRDs, I feel I’d be a good seat to help tackle some of the issues we’re facing. I’m fairly new to Norfolk and was given plenty of support and confidence to run for this office, and that means a lot of me,” Neujahr said.
Temple said she is running for the board because she desires to contribute to Northeast Nebraska’s growth, which begins with the relationship with the land.
“I am passionate about conservation and ensuring the health and vitality of our natural resources for generations to come,” Temple said. “Growing up, I spent much of my time exploring the outdoors, which instilled a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the land and waterways that were sustaining and nourishing me.”
Temple said she cares about water quality and having safe lakes and rivers in which to play, swim, boat and fish, in addition to having drinking water that is clear of toxins.
“Our shared water systems belong to everyone, and we all have the right to clean, safe drinking water,” Temple said. “In this office, I would like to work on mitigating groundwater nitrate levels, which have been linked to serious health risks for infants and children, pregnant mothers and pediatric, thyroid, ovarian, bladder, kidney, breast, stomach and colorectal cancers.
“As a local teacher, I frequently utilized the educational resources of the Lower Elkhorn NRD to help my students learn how to best care for our environment. I created outdoor classrooms and introduced my students to the wonder of our natural world.”
Neujahr said he wants to learn as much as he can about the issues the NRD tackles, while “providing insight and ideas from my own experiences to help continue to protect our natural resources and help maximize taxpayer money in the community of Norfolk.”
“I love agriculture and have really enjoyed being in Norfolk since moving here in August 2018, so being part of this and being more involved in the community is very important to me,” Neujahr said.
Temple said she is a candidate who is guided by her faith to care for creation, be a good steward of resources and to live in right relationship with God, neighbor and land.
“For our community to thrive we must tend to our natural resources with respect and care to ensure that it can in turn continue to care for us in the future. My passion for the outdoors, leadership and agricultural experiences, educational and policy background, stewardship ethic and work as a teacher and youth mentor with the Nature Conservancy uniquely qualifies me as a candidate for this position,” Temple said.
“Additionally, I descend from a long line of farmers and ranchers and have many family members whose livelihoods depend on what they can grow and raise. I am familiar with the complexities and anxieties of being economically dependent on the land and groundwater systems, and understand how they are vital to our sustainability as an agricultural state,” she said. “Our natural resources are our community’s collective assets, which we must work together to faithfully steward.”
Anthony Wisnieski
Norfolk
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 3
BACKGROUND: Grew up on a farm between Dodge and West Point and have been in construction for the past 24 years. Co-owner of Building Green Structures and also on a dealer advisory board for Energy Panel Structures, a building supply company.
FAMILY: Wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jill, who is married and living in Omaha; son, Tim, is married and living in Omaha.
Libby McKay
Norfolk
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 3
BACKGROUND: My family and I have lived in Norfolk almost 12 years. Serve as executive director of Elkhorn Valley Museum and serve as the president of the board for Norfolk Community Theatre and serve on the Norfolk Library Advisory Board.
FAMILY: Husband, Eric; three children.
Melissa Temple
Norfolk
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 3
EDUCATION: B.S. from Indiana Wesleyan University in exceptional needs education, with minors in psychology and coaching; M.A. in social justice and M.A. (ABD) in innovation and leadership from Kilns College; M.A. in Christian education with a focus on ecology and M.Div. with a focus on ethics and political theology from Princeton Theological Seminary.
BACKGROUND: Past ecological experience includes working for the Nature Conservancy in its LEAF program, spending four years volunteering on a farm using regenerative agriculture practices, and studying ecology, sustainability and food justice in graduate school. Leadership and political experience include co-founding and serving as an executive board member and VP of I AM For Freedom, a former Norfolk anti-human trafficking nonprofit. In graduate school, served in student government as a student-faculty liaison advocating for the needs of the student body to professors in various academic departments. Took classes in political leadership and public policy at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and was a fellow in religion, diplomacy and international affairs at the Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination. Local organizations include Norfolk Community Theatre, Norfolk Area Diversity Council and Norfolk Connect.
BACKGROUND: Licensed K-12 special education teacher and previously taught at ESU 8 Eastern Learning Center in Norfolk for five years. Owns and operates Temple Educational Services, an online tutoring and learning intervention service. Also coaches gymnastics part time at the YMCA and am a certified spiritual director.
Matthew Neujahr
Norfolk
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 3
EDUCATION: Graduated from Osceola High School, then attended Iowa Western Community College, received an A.A.S. in agriculture business management.
BACKGROUND: Branch manager at Helena Agri-Enterprises in Norfolk and has worked in ag retail his whole life. Farm a little in Polk and Platte counties.
FAMILY: Wife, Angie; family of five boys.