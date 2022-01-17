A wanted man was apprehended late Friday for allegedly providing phony self-identification during a traffic stop.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 11:40 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 300 block of Northwestern Avenue for a disturbance. It was reported that there had been several men involved in a physical altercation.
As officers arrived, some of those involved left in a vehicle, Bauer said. An officer was able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver. The back-seat passenger was uncooperative and provided the officer with a false name, according to Bauer.
The officer ran the subject’s fingerprints through the portable Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and identified him as 46-year-old Lyndon Hawk, homeless. Hawk had an active South Dakota arrest warrant, Bauer said, and he was taken into custody for the warrant and on suspicion of false reporting.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.