A Norfolk man was arrested after police responded to a disturbance late Wednesday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1000 block of Sunrise Drive at 11:36 a.m., when they came into contact with Brent R. Hausmann, 24, of Norfolk and two females.
While dealing with the situation, one of the females disclosed that Hausmann was in possession of methamphetamine and pointed to where it could be found, Bauer said.
Officers recovered four small, clear, plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, Bauer said.
Hausmann was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.