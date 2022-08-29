An altercation involving a pair of women early Sunday morning ended in an arrest after drugs were apparently found by police.
At 3:47 a.m., Norfolk police responded to the 300 block of South 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. One officer had contact with a man and woman who were near a parked vehicle. Another officer had contact with two women walking away from the area.
One of the two women was identified as 28-year-old Pamela Burns of Norfolk. Burns and the woman she was with had denied being involved in the disturbance and continued to leave the area, Bauer said. The man and woman near the vehicle reported that Burns and the other woman were arguing earlier. After speaking to the officers, the pair also left the area on foot.
As the man and woman were leaving, they told police that the book bag sitting on the truck of the parked car belonged to Burns. Officers checked the bag for any type of identification and, while searching the bag, they allegedly discovered a digital scale and a bag of marijuana. Officers took the items into evidence and attempted to locate Burns.
Burns was later located in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue and questioned about the marijuana. After speaking to Burns, Bauer said, she was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.