A reported disturbance led to the arrest of a Norfolk resident early Tuesday morning in connection with third-degree assault.
Officers of the Norfolk Police Division were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue at about 4 a.m., according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer.
According to the report, Seven Annis, 24, was intoxicated and being aggressive toward other members of the household.
When officers arrived on scene, all parties calmed down and said they would be calm for the rest of the night.
Less than an hour later, police were called back to the scene.
Annis, who had continued drinking, was calling people derogatory names and threatening to assault them, according to the press release.
Officers arrested Annis in relation to third-degree assault — threatening in a menacing manner.
Annis was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.