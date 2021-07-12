Police arrested a Norfolk man on Saturday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and had an assortment of knives in his possession.
Capt. Michael Bauer said shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police responded to a scene in a parking lot in the 500 block of South 25th Street for a disturbance between a male and female. When officers arrived, they located a female, but the male had already left. It was reported that the male, 40-year-old Jonathan Hille of Norfolk, had followed the woman to the parking lot, Bauer said. The two were involved in an argument and Hille had threatened her with a knife, Bauer said.
A witness intervened and Hille left the area, but officers located Hille in the 2200 block of Madison Avenue a short time later. He attempted to flee on foot, Bauer said, but officers caught him and took him to custody. He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and first-degree false imprisonment. A search warrant was executed on Hille’s vehicle and four knives were recovered from inside of it, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.