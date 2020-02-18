Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk man with an outstanding warrant was arrested late Monday night after officers responded to a disturbance call.

The Norfolk Police Division arrived in the 100 block of North Fifth Street for a disturbance at about 11:30 p.m., said Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division. When police arrived, they saw a man they recognized as Dylan Sickles, 28, who they knew had an outstanding arrest warrant issued for him, Bauer said in a press release.

Police made contact with Sickles and took him into custody for the warrant. Later, officers searched him and found a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine. Sickles was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Sickles was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

