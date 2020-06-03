Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

Tests are being collected at an increased rate for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

There are now 394 cases in the district, according to the ELVPHD in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Those cases include:

Madison County: 329 positive out of 2,746 total tests. Four deaths and 193 recoveries.

Stanton County: 22 positive out of 116 total tests and 16 recoveries.

Cuming County: 35 positive out of 329 tests and nine recoveries.

Burt County: Eight positive out of 209 tests and three recoveries.

There will be another opportunity for workers and residents served by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to get tested for COVID-19.

People who work or live in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties can get tested Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at 1006 S. Eighth St.

To register, go to www.testnebraska.com.

