A four-fold increase in COVID-19 cases over the past seven days has prompted officials to keep directed health measures in place for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District, which includes Madison County.

On Saturday morning, Elkhorn Logan Valley posted that the district has 74 positive cases and 117 tests still pending. A week ago, the district — which also includes Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties — had only 18 positive cases.

Because of this rapid escalation, the governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District have agreed that now is not the time to relax the directed health measures in the district, officials from the district said in the post.

“We are working on at least one more mass-testing event and will release details when those are available,” the district said.

Other areas showing a slowdown in virus activity will have the measures relaxed. Elkhorn Logan Valley’s measures will be extended until at least Sunday, May 31, at which time the date will be reevaluated based upon virus activity in the area.

