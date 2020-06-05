District seeks survey input, announces 28 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department is seeking community feedback on its COVID-19 response. Feedback will offer NCDHD a chance to reflect on its current response and adapt to better serve North Central Nebraska communities during future waves of COVID-19.
Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCDHDCOVID.
The survey is 13 questions and takes five to 10 minutes to complete. Personal information is not collected and will not be tied to responses.
As of Friday at 3 p.m., North Central reported 28 total cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries. There were 26 cases last week. The breakdown of cases by county and recoveries (where available) is as follows:
Antelope: 8, 8 recoveries; Boyd: 1; Brown: 0; Cherry: 1, 1 recovery; Holt: 1, 1 recovery; Keya Paha: 0; Knox: 11, 9 recoveries; Pierce: 6, 3 recoveries; Rock: 0.
NCDHD would also like to remind district residents that Test Nebraska will be in the district throughout June. To sign up for a Test Nebraska event, visit the Test Nebraska website at www.testnebraska.com.