District reports 94 new coronavirus cases in two days

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Wednesday that it has been made aware of 94 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are 15-Antelope; 6-Boyd; 8-Brown; 10-Cherry; 10-Holt; 2-Keya Paha; 31-Knox; 7-Pierce; 5-Rock.
North Central also reported 84 additional recoveries. By county, they are: 9-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 5-Brown; 7-Cherry; 31-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 13-Knox; 11-Pierce; 2-Rock.
North Central staff will be enjoying Thanksgiving in their own homes, so the physical office will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27. Case count numbers will not be reported on Thursday.
Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Testing will not be conducted this on Friday, Nov. 27. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine, NE. Rapid tests are not offered at this TestNE site. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.
The cases by county update as of Wednesday at 4 p.m. is as follows: 2,666 Total Cases (TC), 1,061 Recoveries (R), 34 Deaths (D) and 578 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, it is Antelope: TC: 350, R:136, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 134, R: 46; D:2; Brown: TC: 181, R: 73, D: 3; Cherry: TC: 273, R: 103, D:5; Holt: TC: 551, R: 209, D: 8; Keya Paha: TC: 19, R: 6; Knox: TC: 564, R: 265, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 491, R: 151, D:13; Rock: TC: 103, R:72; D: 1.