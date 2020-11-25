District reports 94 new coronavirus cases in two days

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Wednesday that it has been made aware of 94 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are 15-Antelope; 6-Boyd; 8-Brown; 10-Cherry; 10-Holt; 2-Keya Paha; 31-Knox; 7-Pierce; 5-Rock. 

North Central also reported 84 additional recoveries. By county, they are: 9-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 5-Brown; 7-Cherry; 31-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 13-Knox; 11-Pierce; 2-Rock.

North Central staff will be enjoying Thanksgiving in their own homes, so the physical office will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27. Case count numbers will not be reported on Thursday.

Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Testing will not be conducted this on Friday, Nov. 27. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine, NE. Rapid tests are not offered at this TestNE site. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.

The cases by county update as of Wednesday at 4 p.m. is as follows: 2,666 Total Cases (TC), 1,061 Recoveries (R), 34 Deaths (D) and 578 total cases reported in the last 14 days.

By county, it is Antelope: TC: 350, R:136, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 134, R: 46; D:2; Brown: TC: 181, R: 73, D: 3; Cherry: TC: 273, R: 103, D:5; Holt: TC: 551, R: 209, D: 8; Keya Paha: TC: 19, R: 6; Knox: TC: 564, R: 265, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 491, R: 151, D:13; Rock: TC: 103, R:72; D: 1.

Millions of Americans took to the skies and hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household.

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people in Russia’s Far East region of Primorye remained without heating or electricity on Wednesday, as local authorities and emergency services wrestled with the consequences of an unprecedented ice storm that hit the region last week.