District reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Tuesday of 28 additional cases in the district since last reporting on Friday.
Carol Doolittle, public information officer for COVID-19 Response, said 12 cases through case investigations, have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. By county, they are one-Pierce, one–Holt, one– Rock, three–Knox, five-Cherry, one-Brown.
In addition, 13 cases through case investigations, have been determined to be from community spread: seven–Pierce, two–Holt, one–Knox, two–Antelope, one–Brown.
Three other cases are still under investigation. Two previous Knox County cases, upon further investigation, have been determined to live outside of the district, she said.
“NCDHD is pleased to report 47 recoveries since last weeks recovery report. Recovery counts broken down by county are as follows: one–Boyd, three–Antelope, three–Rock, 14–Pierce, 15–Knox, one–Keya Paha, four–Holt, one–Brown, five–Cherry,” she said.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the district had: 348 Total Cases (TC), 178 Recoveries (R), and nine Deaths (D).